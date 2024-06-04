Is a third world war coming?
Christoph Leitl: “I fear the storm!”
In the current program "Club 3" not only national but also international topics are discussed heatedly. Tanja Pfaffeneder's guests are the President of the European Movement Austria Christoph Leitl, political scientist Ralph Schöllhammer and "Krone" journalist Erich Vogl.
The former President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ), Christoph Leitl, believes that the young generation has a very positive attitude towards the future, especially with regard to Europe. However, this view is not shared by everyone. Political scientist Ralph Schöllhammer takes a much more skeptical view. Schöllhammer points out that many young people are struggling with uncertainty and worries about their future, especially in the face of global challenges and social change.
"We are committing tolerance suicide"
Another hotly debated topic is migration. The case in Mannheim in which an Islamist killed a 29-year-old police officer is leading to renewed debate. The now 25-year-old Afghan came to Germany with his brother in March 2013. His asylum application was rejected at the time. "Asylum and migration policy in general has been overslept," says "Krone" journalist Erich Vogl. "We are committing tolerance suicide," adds political scientist Ralph Schöllhammer.
Is a third world war coming?
The conflict between China and Taiwan is increasingly coming into focus. The tensions in East Asia could also have a significant impact on Europe. The question of whether a third world war is imminent is one that is being asked more and more frequently in view of the current global tensions. The world is in a state of emergency. "I fear the storm," says the President of the European Movement Christoph Leitl.
You can watch the entire "Club 3" program in the video above and every Tuesday from 10:15 pm on krone.tv.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.