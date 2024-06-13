Vorteilswelt
An absolute eye-catcher!

Airy bubble skirts are THE it-piece for summer

Nachrichten
13.06.2024

With high temperatures comes the time when we can finally get skirts out of our closets again. In addition to the usual denim and pleated skirts, we are also wearing bubble skirts this season. The puffed-up skirts are a very special eye-catcher that is an essential part of any wardrobe this summer.

Bubble skirts - also known as balloon skirts - are the perfect blend of playfulness and elegance. Their special cut and the integrated pleats or elasticated hems give them their cool, puffy shape.

Not only do they look totally stylish, they are also super comfortable and perfect for hot summer days when you want to move easily and freely.

Aaron Esh summer collection 2024 (Bild: picturedesk.com/CAMERA PRESS / Camera Press / picturedesk.com)
Aaron Esh summer collection 2024
(Bild: picturedesk.com/CAMERA PRESS / Camera Press / picturedesk.com)
Aaron Esh summer collection 2024 (Bild: picturedesk.com/CAMERA PRESS / Camera Press / picturedesk.com)
Aaron Esh summer collection 2024
(Bild: picturedesk.com/CAMERA PRESS / Camera Press / picturedesk.com)

The major fashion houses are leading the way and have already presented exciting creations of the new trend piece in their 2024 summer collections. Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton and Aaron Esh showed long and short versions of the airy balloon skirt.

Louis Vuitton presented a short version of the puffy skirt. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Piero Biasion Xinhua / Eyevine / picturedesk.com)
Louis Vuitton presented a short version of the puffy skirt.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Piero Biasion Xinhua / Eyevine / picturedesk.com)
Bubble skirts can also be found in the Miu Miu summer collection. (Bild: AFP/APA/JULIEN DE ROSA)
Bubble skirts can also be found in the Miu Miu summer collection.
(Bild: AFP/APA/JULIEN DE ROSA)

Our stars also love the new skirt trend. Heidi Klum (51), for example, wore a glamorous red bubble-style dress in Cannes and caused a flurry of flashbulbs on the red carpet.

In Cannes, Heidi Klum appeared in a puffy dress that is very reminiscent of the bubble skirt trend. (Bild: APA/AFP/CHRISTOPHE SIMON)
In Cannes, Heidi Klum appeared in a puffy dress that is very reminiscent of the bubble skirt trend.
(Bild: APA/AFP/CHRISTOPHE SIMON)

Styling tips for the bubble skirt trend
Bubble skirts already have an eye-catching and striking shape thanks to their voluminous cut.

A simple T-shirt or a single-colored sweater, for example, provide the perfect balance, as influencer Linda Tol proves. The trendy bubble skirt is also an excellent off-shoulder piece.

If you want something a little more exciting, you can also wear the skirt in layers. Influencer Alyswsa Coscarelli shows how it's done by wearing her puffy mini skirt over matching black trousers. To make sure the top half of your ensemble isn't competing for attention, follow her example and throw on a casual ribbed t-shirt.

