Warning about gang
Fake Caritas helper stole money from senior citizen
Fraudsters are using a new scam to try to take money out of the pockets of senior citizens. In Burgenland, an accomplice turned up posing as a Caritas employee. The unknown perpetrator stole savings and expensive jewelry from the victim's house. Manhunt!
The investigation has been in full swing since midday on Monday. At around 11 am, the fraudster knocked on the door of a pensioner's house near the district administration office in Neusiedl am See. When the 70-year-old resident opened the door, the stranger pretended to be a Caritas employee.
Caught in a trap
However, there was no sign of the charity and altruistic benevolence that the Christian organization stands for. The victim only realized later what the visitor was really up to. The supposed Caritas helper left after a brief conversation. It was only afterwards that the 70-year-old noticed that both cash and valuable pieces of jewelry had disappeared from her house.
Perpetrator escaped
Horrified, the pensioner called the police. A manhunt was launched immediately. However, the search for the perpetrator was unsuccessful. According to the witness, the woman was wearing a pink T-shirt and dark jeans. The unknown woman had dark hair tied back in a ponytail.
Police are hoping for help
In the case of the 70-year-old woman in Neusiedl am See, the loss amounts to more than 5000 euros. We warn against further attempts at fraud. The Neusiedl am See police department is investigating. Please call 059 133 1130 for further information.
