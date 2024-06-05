BMW 1 Series: The new premium compact surprises here

Surprise number 3: No i, but a d. Four engine versions will be offered at market launch, namely 120, M135, 118d and 120d. No, we haven't forgotten an i in the designation of the petrol engines, this is no longer part of the name because it could otherwise cause confusion in view of the growing number of purely electrically powered models of the BMW i sub-brand (i4, i5, i7 etc.). The 1 Series is the first model series without an i in its name. A logical change, as there are no longer any petrol engines with carburettors and the i for injection has long been unnecessary. But the diesels can keep their d.