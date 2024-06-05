Fourth generation
BMW 1 Series: The new premium compact surprises here
After a total of more than three million 1 Series sold in 20 years, BMW is launching the fourth generation of the compact entry-level model from Munich. It is intended to be the sportiest representative of its class, which means it remains true to its line. However, there are some details that might surprise some people.
Surprise number 1 is the kidney grille design. A point where BMW has repeatedly caused offense in recent years. Keyword giant kidneys. However, you will search in vain for the excitement in this respect. Okay, if you look at it critically, you can criticize the plastic-overloaded design of the normal-sized BMW kidneys, but that doesn't seem to bother anyone at company headquarters since the current 5 Series. It's also a good place for the radar sensors.
This brings us to surprise number 2, the design of the front end itself. It is relatively heavily swept back, with headlights that are drawn far back and narrower than before. You would expect this from Ford, but the front of the 1 Series reminds us of the Focus. On the face of it, this is a good thing: the new 1 Series is significantly sportier and more dynamic than its predecessor.
At the rear, the lights designed in the style of the BMW X2 are striking. Otherwise, the rear view is fairly typical BMW. Only the top-of-the-range engine has exhaust pipes, all others hide the exhaust system outlets. A blessing in times when other brands are growing exhaust dummies like boils. With the M package, however, all 1 Series models (top model as standard) are allowed to show off a diffuser rear end.
Overall, the 1 Series has grown in length by 42 millimeters to 4.36, and in height by 25 mm to 1.46 millimeters. The width remains at 1.80 m, the wheelbase measures 2.67 m.
Surprise number 3: No i, but a d. Four engine versions will be offered at market launch, namely 120, M135, 118d and 120d. No, we haven't forgotten an i in the designation of the petrol engines, this is no longer part of the name because it could otherwise cause confusion in view of the growing number of purely electrically powered models of the BMW i sub-brand (i4, i5, i7 etc.). The 1 Series is the first model series without an i in its name. A logical change, as there are no longer any petrol engines with carburettors and the i for injection has long been unnecessary. But the diesels can keep their d.
Surprise number 4 is the engine portfolio. For the gasoline engines, there is only one turbo three-cylinder called 120 and the sporty top model M135 xDrive at the start. The 156 hp entry-level engine with a displacement of 1.5 liters is supported by an electric motor with 20 hp, which gives it a system output of 170 hp and 280 Nm of torque. This allows the car, which weighs 1425 kg according to DIN, to sprint to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds and then on to 226 km/h. The WLTP fuel consumption figures are an impressive 5.3 to 5.8 l/100 km.
The M135 xDrive produces 300 hp and 400 Nm from its two-liter turbo four-cylinder engine. It cracks 100 km/h in a tenth of a second under five seconds and is braked at 250 km/h. It is the only all-wheel drive model, the others have front-wheel drive. It comes with the adaptive M suspension with frequency-selective shock absorbers, sports steering and lowering as standard, which is otherwise available as an option. Only the M135 has a limited slip differential at the front. It can also be upgraded for the racetrack with a special technology package.
The two diesels 118d and 120d have the same two-liter four-cylinder engine, which delivers 150 hp and 360 Nm (from 1500 rpm). The only difference is the 20 hp E-engine, which we have already seen in the 120. This gives the 120d a total of 163 hp and 400 Nm, and it can sprint in 7.9 instead of 8.3 seconds. Both have a maximum speed of 222 km/h.
All engines have a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
It will also come as a surprise to many that the little bit of extra performance and pulling power from the additional electric motor in the 120 and 120d comes at the price of a significantly smaller trunk: Only 300 and 1135 liters of volume remain, respectively. The others (even the all-wheel drive M135) have between 380 and 1200 liters.
No surprises in the interior
We were hoping for one surprise (no, it wasn't really to be expected): the return of the iDrive Controller. But in the front-wheel drive model series, BMW remains consistent with touchscreen operation. The new 1 Series gets the latest operating system BMW Operating System 9 with the optimized start screen.
The Curved Display consists of the 10.25-inch speedometer and the 10.7-inch central screen. The interior is leather-free as standard. In-car gaming is also available, as is video streaming, etc.
The range of systems for semi-automated driving and parking has been extended. Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Exit Warning and Traffic Sign Recognition as well as Parking Assistant including Reversing Assistant are standard. Optional features include Steering and Lane Control Assist, Active Cruise Control, Automatic Speed Limit Assist and Active Lane Change Assist. Parking Assistant Professional, which is available for the 120 and 120d, enables control of parking and maneuvering maneuvers outside the vehicle via smartphone.
Surprise number 5 is the short model cycle of the third generation: it was only introduced in 2019. The new 1 Series will be launched in October 2024.
The prices:
BMW 120 from 38,800 euros
BMW 118d from 38,963 euros
BMW 120d from 40,412 euros
BMW M135 xDrive from 63,136 euros
