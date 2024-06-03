“Village im Dritten” to alleviate Vienna’s housing shortage

New district to be completed by the end of 2026

The complex with 146 apartments is due to be completed in two years. Completion of all other residential buildings in the new district between Gürtel and Rennweg is also planned for the end of 2026. In addition to the municipal building, a further 596 subsidized apartments will be built in the new district, most of which will be affordable smart apartments. The aim is to alleviate the shortage of affordable housing in Vienna in the long term.