How women should prevent poverty in old age

The financial situation of female employees in Vorarlberg does not generally look too rosy - and this is unlikely to change in the coming years. "Half of all women work part-time. The figure for men is just nine percent. This means that women receive significantly lower pensions - on average only half as much," says Katharina Wiesflecker, State Councillor for Social Affairs, explaining the current situation. At present, almost a quarter of women over the age of 60 do not even have their own pension, making the female sex dependent on their partner.