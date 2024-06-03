Is Freund luring a Salzburg pro to Bayern?

"Yes, I'm ready!"

His focus is currently on Salzburg, but he wants to take the next step in the future. He could learn a lot in Germany, emphasized the 24-year-old Frenchman, who openly flirted with a move to Säbener Straße with his statements. His contract runs until 2025 and has a market value of 10 million euros. Solet: "Yes, I'm ready! I want to live my dream and do everything for it. I think I've shown in Salzburg that I can also play at a high level."