"I'm ready!"

Is Freund luring a Salzburg pro to Bayern?

Nachrichten
03.06.2024 11:02

Is Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund tempting Salzburg central defender Oumar Solet to Munich? The Frenchman has now commented on the rumors himself.

"I was very surprised when I heard that. But of course it feels great. But it's important that I don't take off now and stay down to earth. That's the only way I can achieve a lot in my career," Solet told Bild.

"Yes, I'm ready!"
His focus is currently on Salzburg, but he wants to take the next step in the future. He could learn a lot in Germany, emphasized the 24-year-old Frenchman, who openly flirted with a move to Säbener Straße with his statements. His contract runs until 2025 and has a market value of 10 million euros. Solet: "Yes, I'm ready! I want to live my dream and do everything for it. I think I've shown in Salzburg that I can also play at a high level."

Oumar Solet, (Bild: FC Red Bull Salzburg/Klaus Huber)
Oumar Solet,
(Bild: FC Red Bull Salzburg/Klaus Huber)

Friend once brought Solet to Salzburg - now to Munich?
Bayern sports director and former Salzburg player Christoph Freund could play an important role in the transfer. He brought Solet to Salzburg four years ago. "He's a mentor for me! I owe him a lot. Christoph encouraged me, he was also a bit hard on me and always demanded a lot. But that's why I'm the player I am today. But we haven't had any concrete talks about it yet," said Solet.

Bayern's sports director Christoph Freund (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Bayern's sports director Christoph Freund
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

And what does Solet think of Vincent Kompany as Bayern's new coach? "I liked him a lot as a player. I haven't seen him as a coach yet, but I've heard a lot of good things. He puts a lot of emphasis on working with young players. As a central defender, I could certainly learn a lot from him."

Clubs are queuing up
According to the portal "fussballtransfers.com", AS Roma, West Ham United, VfL Wolfsburg and RC Lens are also reportedly keeping an eye on Solet. It remains to be seen where the journey will take him ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
