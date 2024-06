Culture with winegrowers and winemakers

Homage to Lower Austria's wine-growing regions

A total of 32 events will be held in all eight wine-growing regions of Lower Austria this year. The series of events will open on June 28 with Marina & The Kats at Jedenspeigen Castle, with Madame Baheux providing the crowning finale on August 31 at Dorli Muhr in Prellenkirchen. This innovative event format creates encounters between people interested in wine, art and culture and at the same time pays homage to Lower Austria's regions and wineries.