This player is happy

Kroos’ shirt number will be reassigned at Real

Nachrichten
03.06.2024 07:24

Toni Kroos ended his career at Real Madrid with his sixth Champions League title - his shirt number 8 will be worn by someone else in future and passed on internally.

comment0 Kommentare

A total of 24 titles, including six Champions League triumphs with Real Madrid - Kroos' legendary status could hardly be greater. As an inimitable director, he pulled the strings in Madrid's midfield for ten years, the ball was literally glued to his foot, a misplaced pass from the German was like a sensation. In the next few weeks, he wants to give his all once again at the European Championship at home. Then, at the age of 34, it's over.

Next season, Federico Valverde, who previously wore the number 15, will take his number 8. The Uruguayan said after the CL final against Borussia Dortmund (2:0): "I love the number 15, my dream at Real Madrid started with this number. But yes, I will change it in two months. Let's put it this way: the chapter has come to a pretty good end."

Federico Valverde (Bild: AP)
Federico Valverde
(Bild: AP)

Will he miss Kroos? "Yes, very much. Like everyone else. He's become a legend here. We youngsters try to learn as much as possible from him. That also applies to Luka (Modric, editor's note)."

Contract until 2029
Valverde moved to Real Madrid from Uruguayan club Peñarol Montevideo in 2016 for a transfer fee of five million euros. After spending the 2017/18 season on loan at Deportivo La Coruña, he developed into a regular and key player at Real. Following an early extension in November 2023, he is still under contract until 2029. In the past season, Valverde played 54 games for the Champions League winners and Spanish champions. The 25-year-old scored three goals and provided eight assists.

Before Kroos, Kaká, Predrag Mijatovic, Bernd Schuster, Paul Breitner and Pirri, among others, wore the number 8 at Real.

