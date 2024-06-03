Kroos’ shirt number will be reassigned at Real

A total of 24 titles, including six Champions League triumphs with Real Madrid - Kroos' legendary status could hardly be greater. As an inimitable director, he pulled the strings in Madrid's midfield for ten years, the ball was literally glued to his foot, a misplaced pass from the German was like a sensation. In the next few weeks, he wants to give his all once again at the European Championship at home. Then, at the age of 34, it's over.