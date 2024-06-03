Ex-Austrian explains
Automatically saved draft
Ex-Veilchen Raphael Holzhauser is not ruling out a move to Austria after his stint in Luxembourg. The 31-year-old won silver twice with Hesperingen. There has not yet been any contact with red-white-red clubs, but the "ten" says just in case: "Austria is my club!"
First, a week in the Ardennes in Belgium, where he wants to enjoy nature and hiking with friends. Then he'll finish off with a week in Ibiza. "I don't normally get that many vacation days in one go. This is the perfect place to switch off and recharge my batteries," says Raphael Holzhauser.
The 31-year-old, who is leaving Swift Hesperingen after six months, scored 13 times in 18 games in Luxembourg's 1st division and also contributed six assists. "It turned out exactly as I had imagined. I wanted to get back into the rhythm and enjoy the game. I absolutely succeeded in doing that. Of course, you can't compare the stadiums and the crowds of fans at the games with the top leagues. But I knew that beforehand."
While Holzhauser and his club finished runners-up five points behind Differdingen, they "only" won silver in the Cup. In the final, "Rapha" & Co. conceded a bitter 2:4 defeat on penalties against Progres Niederkorn in front of 4,000 fans. Where will the journey take the two-time team player now? "I'll make a decision at the end of June. One day I want to return to Austria, I have my family and my home in Teesdorf. But I can also imagine returning this summer. I haven't had any direct contact with a club yet. But everyone knows that Austria is my club in Austria and that I had a very good time there."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.