While Holzhauser and his club finished runners-up five points behind Differdingen, they "only" won silver in the Cup. In the final, "Rapha" & Co. conceded a bitter 2:4 defeat on penalties against Progres Niederkorn in front of 4,000 fans. Where will the journey take the two-time team player now? "I'll make a decision at the end of June. One day I want to return to Austria, I have my family and my home in Teesdorf. But I can also imagine returning this summer. I haven't had any direct contact with a club yet. But everyone knows that Austria is my club in Austria and that I had a very good time there."