Sad certainty!
Police officer dies after Mannheim knife attack
Since Friday afternoon, doctors have been fighting for the life of the police officer who was stabbed several times in the head in the brutal knife attack in Mannheim. Now there is sad certainty: his life could no longer be saved, several official bodies announced on Sunday evening.
The video of the attack shocked the whole of Germany over the past few days and hours. It showed how the Mannheim knifeman stabbed the now deceased police officer several times in the head from behind. Particularly tragic: the officer was busy restraining the wrong man on the ground in the chaos that broke out.
The attacker is still not fit for questioning after the knife attack on Mannheim's market square that left seven people injured. The motive is still unclear, said a spokeswoman for the Baden-Württemberg State Office of Criminal Investigation on Sunday. However, there is talk in investigative circles of an Islamist motive, German media report.
Attacker not fit for questioning
In the attack during an event organized by the Islam-critical movement Pax Europa (BPE) on Friday, the Afghan-born man injured several people, including the deceased police officer. The attacker was himself shot by an officer and is still not fit for questioning.
After the knife attack, heated scenes took place on the city's market square on Sunday. A non-partisan alliance had called for a vigil against violence and hatred. At the same time, a Young Alternative rally was also held on the market square. The AfD youth organization's rally was held under the slogan "Remigration would have prevented this crime!".
Turbulent scenes at the vigil
Videos on the internet show demonstrators forming a long human chain in the city center - and the police clashing with a group of Antifa activists. They waved red flags and set off fireworks. The slogan "Nazis out" was chanted on the market square.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a crackdown on violence in view of the knife attack and an assault on CDU politician Roderich Kiesewetter. "Whether it is violence against democratic politicians on the left, in the center or on the right - it is always unacceptable and we will not tolerate it," Scholz emphasized.
"We will take action against anyone who uses violence to try and restrict the democratic space," he announced. This applies regardless of whether the motive is left-wing extremist, right-wing extremist or Islamist.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
