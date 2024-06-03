A10 traffic chaos
Golling celebrates the end of the construction site with a big party
Under the motto "Light at the end of the tunnel", the whole of Golling celebrates the end of the tunnel construction site on the Tauernautobahn (A10), at least for the time being. "We've earned it," grins the head of the village. . .
Was Sunday the last massive traffic jam before the tunnel construction site on the Tauernautobahn (A10) comes to a temporary halt on June 28? The Bavarian Whitsun vacations have come to an end, and more serious traffic is not expected until the summer. The residents of the congestion-plagued communities around the Tauernautobahn are longing for this date.
In Golling, they are going one step further. A big celebration is being held there to mark the end of the construction site - and therefore probably also the end of the massive traffic gridlock. The motto is "Light at the end of the tunnel." Local leader Martin Dietrich (SPÖ): "We've really earned it after all this. We start at 3 p.m., it will certainly go on until late into the night," he grins.
Next construction work starts in the fall
As reported, the second construction phase of the major construction site, in which one tunnel tube is closed at a time and there is two-way traffic in the second tube, will continue until the end of June. After a three-month summer break, the next construction phase will start in September - during which only one tunnel tube will once again be open to traffic. The mammoth project will not actually be completed until summer 2025.
