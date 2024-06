Vicky Leandros plays in Salzburg for the first time

More than 55 million records and CDs sold, hit parade successes throughout Europe, song contest winner: Vicky Leandros (71) is a living pop legend. Which makes it all the more inexplicable that the Greek-born singer has never performed in Salzburg. "But all the more often in Vienna," the singer smiles in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper during a flying visit to the city of Mozart. But the wait will soon be over for her Salzburg fans: as part of her farewell tour, Leandros will perform at the Großes Festspielhaus on October 28. "I'm really looking forward to it, I also have some friends here in Salzburg."