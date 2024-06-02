FPÖ contradicts itself in the election campaign finish

The FPÖ politician met the controversial AfD politician Matthias Helferich, who is currently the subject of expulsion proceedings, just a few kilometers away from the Simmering street festival. He is therefore threatened with expulsion from the party that has just been kicked out of the ID parliamentary group due to an SS scandal involving its leading EU candidate. Helferich is said to have described himself as "the friendly face of the Nazis" in older chats.