Further precautionary measure against flooding in Linz

No stopping in Linz

The first part of the mobile flood protection system was also set up in Linz on Saturday as a precautionary measure. During the night, the Danube reached a water level of 540 centimetres, but this receded slightly in the morning. For classification: A pre-alarm is issued at 550 centimeters. From a level of 6.8 meters, the Danube would overflow its banks in Alturfahr and at the Urfahranermarkt site. According to the Hydrographic Service forecast, however, the level in Linz is not expected to rise again until Monday or Tuesday.