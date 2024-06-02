All-clear for the Inn
Further precautionary measure against flooding in Linz
Mobile flood protection was set up in Linz and Schärding on Saturday. While the all-clear has been given from the Innviertel, the provincial capital is now following up with a further precautionary measure: The entire Urfahrmarkt area near the Danube is subject to a stopping ban.
A disaster alert was issued in ten municipalities in Bavaria on Saturday due to overflowing rivers and streams - and the water levels of the Inn and Danube in Upper Austria have also risen. Sunday morning, however, the Schärding fire department was able to give the all-clear. "There was no flooding, even though the Inn slightly overflowed its banks," said fire department commander Markus Furtner.
Sandbags were already ready
A flood wave from Germany reached the Inn on Sunday night. At midnight, the water level had reached a high of five meters. The Inn area was flooded by around 50 centimeters, Furtner explained. However, the flood situation has now eased again. The level of the Inn was 4.6 meters on Sunday morning. The hydrographic service is forecasting another small wave in the next 24 hours, said the fire department commander. However, no flooding is expected for Schärding.
In the event of an emergency, 6,000 filled sandbags and a further 30,000 empty ones were already available in Schärding. However, these were not used. Houses were not affected by the minor flooding at the Innlände. The Innlände was closed as a precautionary measure and the gates to the old town were closed.
No stopping in Linz
The first part of the mobile flood protection system was also set up in Linz on Saturday as a precautionary measure. During the night, the Danube reached a water level of 540 centimetres, but this receded slightly in the morning. For classification: A pre-alarm is issued at 550 centimeters. From a level of 6.8 meters, the Danube would overflow its banks in Alturfahr and at the Urfahranermarkt site. According to the Hydrographic Service forecast, however, the level in Linz is not expected to rise again until Monday or Tuesday.
As a further precautionary measure, Linz imposed a halfway ban on the entire Urfahrmarkt site on Sunday. Vehicles still parked there were issued with an information letter: The cars were to be removed immediately. The police are also contacting the owners of the vehicles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
