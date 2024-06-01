The kids kicked things off in the Nockberge mountains

And for this, ÖSV aces Adrian Pertl and Katharina Truppe arrived between the sweaty summer training sessions and demonstrated their skills in a fun skills course. "This is the third time I've taken part. It's for a good cause and it's fun, so I always enjoy taking part. I also enjoy watching the children's race," says Adrian Pertl. And with all the fun, 3000 euros were also raised for Licht ins Dunkel. "Just because it's for a good cause, it makes even more sense and fun to take part," says Kathi Truppe.