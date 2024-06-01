Vorteilswelt
12th ARBÖ Cycling Marathon

The kids kicked things off in the Nockberge mountains

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 20:30

The "Krone" Kids Race and the charity race in aid of Licht ins Dunkel kicked off the cycling weekend in Bad Kleinkirchheim on Saturday. And on Sunday, the 12th ARBÖ Cycle Marathon will take place in the Carinthian Nockberge mountains.

A perfect start! Just in time for the start of the cycling weekend, at the "Krone" Kids Race, the rain gave way to sunshine. Under the motto "Practice makes perfect", around 50 enthusiastic young cyclists showed off their skills at the Kaiserburg parking lot. "A great start! The charity race was also great fun," says organizer Norbert Unterköfler.

Around 50 participants took part in the Kids Race. (Bild: zvg)
Around 50 participants took part in the Kids Race.
(Bild: zvg)

And for this, ÖSV aces Adrian Pertl and Katharina Truppe arrived between the sweaty summer training sessions and demonstrated their skills in a fun skills course. "This is the third time I've taken part. It's for a good cause and it's fun, so I always enjoy taking part. I also enjoy watching the children's race," says Adrian Pertl. And with all the fun, 3000 euros were also raised for Licht ins Dunkel. "Just because it's for a good cause, it makes even more sense and fun to take part," says Kathi Truppe.

Adrian Pertl (left) and Katharina Truppe. (Bild: zvg)
Adrian Pertl (left) and Katharina Truppe.
(Bild: zvg)

106 kilometers await the participants
And the 12th ARBÖ Cycle Marathon continues on Sunday. Starting at 7.30 a.m., a route of 106 kilometers awaits the participants. From Bad Kleinkirchheim, the route continues via the Schiestelscharte and the Eisentalhöhe to Radenthein and from there back to the start. The alternative route has only one ascent (from Bad Kleinkirchheim to the Schiestelscharte) and is therefore only 50 kilometers long. And: The organizer guarantees participation for all cycling fans arriving at short notice.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Töfferl
