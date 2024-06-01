New era: ANC falls well short of an absolute majority

According to analysts, the other option for a coalition is a merger of the ANC with the Marxist-influenced Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, which advocates large-scale expropriations without compensation and nationalizations and, according to the preliminary partial results, is at 9.37 percent. As the EFF is led by the former chairman of the ANC Youth League, Julius Malema, the ANC and EFF are relatively close politically. However, such a coalition could scare off investors and deepen the economic crisis in the country.