Environmental lawyer continues to storm against wind turbines

Verbund AG is planning seven wind turbines in Rainbach and Grünbach, which could be ready by 2030. Preliminary contracts have been concluded with landowners; around 4,000 square meters are needed for each wind turbine. If the project is realized, local residents will receive discounted electricity.

The Upper Austrian Environmental Ombudsman's Office with Environmental Ombudsman Martin Donat is a separate institution of the state of Upper Austria from the Office of the Provincial Government and is not bound by any technical instructions.