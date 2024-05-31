Postal objections sent out
Environmental lawyer continues to storm against wind turbines
There is no peace around the planned wind turbines in the Mühlviertel. In letters, the environmental lawyer "warns" of an "invasion of the white giants", which is causing anger among the mayor and Verbund AG. The reason for the letters is likely to be the referendum taking place on Sunday, when the wind project will be put to the vote in Rainbach.
"A wedge is being deliberately driven between the locals," says Günter Lorenz, Mayor of Rainbach im Mühlkreis, angrily. The reason for his anger is a letter sent out by environmental lawyer Martin Donat to "his" municipality on Wednesday.
"Dimension beyond imagination"
It contains excerpts such as "The dimensions of the planned wind turbines are beyond our imagination" or "In order to achieve Upper Austria's renewable energy targets for wind power by 2030, the Freiwald does not have to be sacrificed".
The timing of the mailing was probably anything but coincidental. Next Sunday, citizens will be asked to decide in a referendum whether wind turbines should be erected in Rainbach. The mayor is expecting a high voter turnout and is hoping for the clearest possible result. "However, the basis for further action is a majority, regardless of the direction. If only 51 percent are against, that is binding," says Lorenz.
Facts & figures
Verbund AG is planning seven wind turbines in Rainbach and Grünbach, which could be ready by 2030. Preliminary contracts have been concluded with landowners; around 4,000 square meters are needed for each wind turbine. If the project is realized, local residents will receive discounted electricity.
The Upper Austrian Environmental Ombudsman's Office with Environmental Ombudsman Martin Donat is a separate institution of the state of Upper Austria from the Office of the Provincial Government and is not bound by any technical instructions.
No agreement with the head of the town
The current mailing is not the first mailing that the Environmental Ombudsman has sent out without consulting the municipal representative in Rainbach. There had already been a mailing in mid-May in which Donat had warned of the "invasion of the white giants" and invited people to an information event with experts. The event was then canceled at the mayor's request.
With these statements, Martin Donat is damaging the reputation of the provincial government. How far can an environmental lawyer who is not bound by instructions actually go?
Günter Lorenz, Bürgermeister (ÖVP) von Rainbach
The fact that all the mailings were sent out as "official notices" "caused confusion at church on Sunday", says Lorenz. Verbund AG, which is planning the seven wind turbines in Rainbach and Grünbach, also criticized Donat's "disruptive actions".
Referendum is crucial
"This is an attempt to create an atmosphere against the wind power project using well-known misinformation," says company spokesperson Florian Seidl. "The photomontage also misrepresents the project," Seidl continues. The referendum is decisive: "If it is positive, we will commission the environmental procedure."
