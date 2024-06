Low pressure has receded: sunshine ensures sweet strawberries

Time to ripen

The strawberries at Kärntner Früchtewelt currently need some time. "We were already open, but had to temporarily close our self-picking garden so that the fruit can ripen in peace. We are constantly updating our website to let you know when we can open again," reports Josef Matschnig, who was surprised by the huge rush of strawberry fans. "People now come to us from all over Carinthia to pick the strawberries. But if they can't come to pick them, they can at least buy the harvested strawberries," continues Matschnig. The Kärntner Früchtewelt is open daily from 8 am to 7 pm.