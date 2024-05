Danger of flooding and mudslides not yet averted

After a rainy night, the rainfall in Tyrol is only expected to end slowly on Saturday. As forecast, an Italian low had already caused enormous amounts by yesterday afternoon. "Within 24 hours, it was 40 liters per square meter in Westendorf, 38 liters in Steinach am Brenner and 37 liters in Mayrhofen," said Nikolas Zimmermann from the Ubimet weather service for the "Krone", looking at the latest data.