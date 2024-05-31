Trump is "guilty!"
Stars cheer: “Justice has been served!”
"Justice has been served!" Robert De Niro made no secret of the joy he felt after the conviction of Donald Trump.
On the red carpet at the premiere of his new film "Ezra", De Niro originally did not want to comment further on the 34-fold "guilty" verdict.
But when asked if it will affect the election, he couldn't hold back: "I hope it will. It should never have come to this. I should keep my mouth shut, but I'm just too angry and I have to say something. This guy wants to destroy my country."
Trump a "serious criminal"
The 80-year-old Oscar winner was not the only Hollywood star to vent about the Trump verdict on various social media channels.
Barbra Streisand, for example, commented: "Convicted felon Donald Trump blames the judge, the jury and New York for finding him guilty on 34 counts. He will never take responsibility for his crimes. America must not let this felon anywhere near the White House again!"
"Starship Enterprise" veteran George Takei quipped, "We should stop calling him No. 45 (because he was the 45th president) and just call him No. 34."
"Guilty"
Star director Rob Reiner summarized the verdict as follows: "GUILTY!!!!" And continued in a second tweet: "If Trump, as a convicted felon, is still supported by elected officials - then they will have no problem with him using the racist N-word!"
"Moulin Rouge" star John Leguizamo shared a video of people in a bar cheering the Trump verdict, commenting: "We're all cheering for justice today and that no one is above the law."
John Cusack wrote: "This stupid, treasonous thug is now a convicted criminal - 34 times over." And Ellen Barkin posted the comment: "God bless New York City!"
"Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter revealed: "34 is my favorite number from now on!", while Mark Hamill wrote the word "Guilty" 34 times in red.
Billy Baldwin commented: "Guilty on all charges. Election tampering, espionage and incitement to riot soon to follow!" And Stephen King declared: "The Republican presidential candidate is a convicted felon!"
Jenner outraged by Trump verdict
But not all celebrities were happy about the Trump verdict. Caitlyn Jenner, for example, was outraged: "It's an incredibly bad day for America. The whole process was outrageous. The state of New York and the corrupt Justice Department should be ashamed of themselves!"
In the trial over the concealment of hush money payments to a porn actress, the jury has found former US President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts. This was announced by the jury in New York on Thursday. It is the first time in American history that an ex-president has been convicted of a criminal offense. The sentence will be announced on July 11.
