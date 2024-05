Austria’s best female badminton player retires

The end of Kathi's mixed partner Philip Birker's career last fall accelerated a process that had already begun: "I thought about how I could go on. Reaching the Olympics is extremely difficult, especially in doubles." Which is why Hochmeir, who has competed at several World Championships, reached a European Championship round of 16 and won the Slovak Open in April, describes last year's European Games as one of her career highlights: "You really feel like you've achieved something special."