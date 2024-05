Return journey traffic jam on the A10 is already here

But the tide turned in the late afternoon of the public holiday: the traffic jam shifted towards Salzburg - before the tunnel construction sites between Eben and Werfen with just under an hour of lost time. Ergo: Even before the weekend begins, the return traffic has already started. Huge traffic jams are therefore expected again on Sunday: Tennengau residents in particular must expect gridlocked traffic in their communities away from the highway. The main reason: the Whitsun vacations in Germany are coming to an end.