Danube Island restaurant set on fire: “It was a cry for help”

Anger and despair expressed through fires

Before the expert witness, he reported bullying and rejection in the last facility where he was cared for. He wanted to express his anger and despair through the fires. "I'm actually afraid of fire. I'll never do it again," he swears again. "It's clear that the requirements for placement are met," admits defence lawyer Peter Philipp, but also emphasizes that a forensic therapeutic center is not the right place for him.