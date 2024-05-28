FPÖ election campaign tour
Kickl railed against the system in Oberwart
During his stopover in Burgenland, the FPÖ party leader visibly enjoyed bathing in the crowd, presented himself in his usual attacking mood and ranted against the "system".
While the 400 or so visitors enjoyed beer to the music of the Mischendorfer Bauernmusi, FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl was anything but chilled during his appearance in the Stadtgarten Oberwart. He visibly enjoyed bathing in the crowd and stated that "he and Oberwart are not a bad match at all", only to then rant against the "system and those up there" in a really heated atmosphere.
FPÖ campaign statement for elections
Before the FPÖ leader took to the stage to chants of "Herbert, Herbert", provincial party chairman Alexander Petschnig ("Departure instead of admission") and General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz ("Inflation didn't fall from the sky") had their say. The topics were always the same for Petschnig, Schnedlitz and Kickl: inflation, asylum, coronavirus vaccinations, the war in Ukraine and asylum. The unanimous tenor of the Blue Party: the "system" must be broken.
Petschnig with criticism of the Doskozil system
And the FPÖ ranks were also certain: the upcoming EU elections would be a success for the Freedom Party and only the first stroke, the National Council elections in the fall would be the second. There were also rumbles against the political competition, not only at federal but also at provincial level. State party chairman Petschnig, for example, lashed out at SPÖ state governor Hans Peter Dosokozil and spoke of the "Doskozil system".
