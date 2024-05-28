Kickl railed against the system in Oberwart

Petschnig with criticism of the Doskozil system

And the FPÖ ranks were also certain: the upcoming EU elections would be a success for the Freedom Party and only the first stroke, the National Council elections in the fall would be the second. There were also rumbles against the political competition, not only at federal but also at provincial level. State party chairman Petschnig, for example, lashed out at SPÖ state governor Hans Peter Dosokozil and spoke of the "Doskozil system".