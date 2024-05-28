Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

FPÖ election campaign tour

Kickl railed against the system in Oberwart

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 20:10

During his stopover in Burgenland, the FPÖ party leader visibly enjoyed bathing in the crowd, presented himself in his usual attacking mood and ranted against the "system".

comment0 Kommentare

While the 400 or so visitors enjoyed beer to the music of the Mischendorfer Bauernmusi, FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl was anything but chilled during his appearance in the Stadtgarten Oberwart. He visibly enjoyed bathing in the crowd and stated that "he and Oberwart are not a bad match at all", only to then rant against the "system and those up there" in a really heated atmosphere.

FPÖ campaign statement for elections
Before the FPÖ leader took to the stage to chants of "Herbert, Herbert", provincial party chairman Alexander Petschnig ("Departure instead of admission") and General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz ("Inflation didn't fall from the sky") had their say. The topics were always the same for Petschnig, Schnedlitz and Kickl: inflation, asylum, coronavirus vaccinations, the war in Ukraine and asylum. The unanimous tenor of the Blue Party: the "system" must be broken.

Around 400 people came to Oberwart for the FPÖ's election campaign tour. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
Around 400 people came to Oberwart for the FPÖ's election campaign tour.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

Petschnig with criticism of the Doskozil system
And the FPÖ ranks were also certain: the upcoming EU elections would be a success for the Freedom Party and only the first stroke, the National Council elections in the fall would be the second. There were also rumbles against the political competition, not only at federal but also at provincial level. State party chairman Petschnig, for example, lashed out at SPÖ state governor Hans Peter Dosokozil and spoke of the "Doskozil system".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf