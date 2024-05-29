Swimming lessons are still about money

Answers were "not very concrete"

In view of the fact that, according to studies, every third primary school child in Upper Austria is a non-swimmer, the SPÖ asked education officer Christine Haberlander (ÖVP) what the situation was with regard to training. According to the SPÖ, one of the answers to the 21 questions was "not very concrete" overall: the Red Cross issued 19,164 swimming badges last year - for 62,956 primary school children and 42,964 secondary school pupils. However, it is assumed that 95 to 98 percent of children take part in swimming lessons.