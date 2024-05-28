Fewer marriages in Salzburg, but more births

In eight federal states, more marriages were legally divorced. At 36.1 percent, the overall divorce rate was higher than in 2022 (34.5 percent). At 10.4 years, the average duration of divorced marriages was slightly below the previous year's level (10.6 years). Of these, 1.4 percent of divorces took place within the first year of marriage and a further 4.4 percent in the second year. Overall, almost half of all divorces involved marriages lasting less than ten years (48.2 percent). Around one in eight divorces took place after the silver wedding anniversary or after 25 years, including 56 couples who divorced after their golden wedding anniversary.