35 people die every day as a result of smoking

You save money

In addition to the many health benefits, there is also a financial benefit that should not be underestimated: you save a lot of money. At five to six euros a day, you save around 2,000 euros a year. For those who want to stop smoking, there is a wide range of support available. From nicotine replacement therapies to counseling services and self-help groups. The ÖGP recommends that quitting smoking should be tackled with professional support: Ideally in the form of inpatient smoking cessation or during a rehabilitation program.