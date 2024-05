Latvia invests in building a “drone army”

According to Spruds, the industry is in a position to "innovatively create, develop and provide these technologies both for our armed forces and to support Ukraine". For example, a drone test site at the Latvian military base in Selija is to be put into operation this summer. Drone pilots are also to be trained at various levels of the defense sector and an ideas hackathon "Drones for Ukraine" is to take place at the end of the month, Spruds announced.