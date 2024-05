Professional fire department climbs 380 kV pylons

Of course, this scenario is purely fictitious. "It's unlikely that something like this will happen - but it's not impossible. We have to be prepared," says Fire Director Reinhold Ortler. They are always in close consultation with the 380 kV operator Austrian Power Grid (APG). "In an emergency, APG must ensure that the lines are de-energized. Only then can our height rescuers climb the pylons," emphasizes Ortler.