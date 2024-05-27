State focuses on digitalization in the healthcare sector

Specifically, State Health Minister Martina Rüscher has planned to add additional functions to the existing health apps "Vbewegt" and "Xsund". At the same time, a digital service is to be developed for secure communication between patients and doctors, which will be used across all applications throughout Vorarlberg. A pilot project with QR code transmission will be introduced for the forwarding of 1450 callers. Furthermore, the possibilities of telemedicine in the care of chronically ill patients are to be exploited, for example through the expansion of the "HerzMobil" concept or through the specialized oncology network "OnkoMobil".