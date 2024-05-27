Hunting dog died in dog box during shopping trip

Cardiac massage could no longer save the four-legged friend

"He then pulled the dog out of the box, but the dog was no longer moving. He started a cardiac massage, but to no avail," the witness described. She was very angry with the defendant at the time because the dog was suffering. "I wanted to say something to him, but then there was so much pain in his voice. He was really upset and kept calling the dog's name and trying to resuscitate it."