World Games Day: Win new products from Ravensburger

Garden crooks - 1, 2, 3 - Who's sneaking past?

The raccoons sneak quietly through the garden from back to front. They try to steal tasty morsels from the garbage can. But don't let the gardener catch them! He slowly calls out: "1, 2, 3 - who's sneaking past?". The crooks only have time to quickly hide behind the next bush in the direction of the house. But don't let anything wobble when the gardener looks suspiciously through the window! He collects a raccoon token for every thief he catches. And that's exactly what you have to avoid, because the little rascals want to secure some for themselves. Will they manage to grab a few treats on the way and snatch the garbage can at the house without being seen?