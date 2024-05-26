Final drama
Pentz & Bröndby lose Danish championship title!
ÖFB team goalkeeper Patrick Pentz and his club Bröndby IF lost the Danish soccer championship in a dramatic final on Sunday!
Bröndby had gone into the final round as league leaders, but were beaten 3:2 (1:1) at home by fifth-placed Aarhus. The championship title went to FC Midtjylland, who were also held to a 3-3 (0-2) draw at home by sixth-placed Silkeborg, but ended up with one point more to their name.
Brøndby took the lead through Rasmus Lauritsen (17'), but he also scored an own goal (41'). Aarhus scored twice more after the break (59', 78'), Sebastian Sebulonsen only managed to equalize in the meantime (64'). The league title virtually went back and forth. Midtjylland overturned a 2-0 deficit at the break with three goals at the start of the second half, but conceded the equalizer in the 82nd minute. Brøndby hoped in vain for another goal in the final stages.
Brøndby and FC Copenhagen would like to sign Pentz permanently
It would have been Pentz's first professional championship title. The 27-year-old from Salzburg was loaned to the traditional club from Copenhagen by Bayer Leverkusen this season. The ex-Austrian became a top performer. According to German media reports, both Brøndby and local rivals FC Copenhagen, who failed to finish higher than third in the league this season, would like to sign him permanently.
However, Pentz could increase his market value at the European Championship in Germany. The legionnaire should at least be first choice in the ÖFB team's opening matches. Alexander Schlager, previously set in goal, is not in the provisional European Championship squad following his meniscus injury, but team boss Ralf Rangnick has left a back door open for the Salzburg keeper to be called up if he makes a good recovery. However, the start of the tournament on June 17 against France is likely to come too soon for Schlager.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
