Pentz & Bröndby lose Danish championship title!

However, Pentz could increase his market value at the European Championship in Germany. The legionnaire should at least be first choice in the ÖFB team's opening matches. Alexander Schlager, previously set in goal, is not in the provisional European Championship squad following his meniscus injury, but team boss Ralf Rangnick has left a back door open for the Salzburg keeper to be called up if he makes a good recovery. However, the start of the tournament on June 17 against France is likely to come too soon for Schlager.