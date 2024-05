Dog bites ten-year-old boy’s cheek

Father took son to hospital

During a visit, two dogs charged at a ten-year-old boy from Schwanenstadt and at least one of them jumped at him. The four-legged friend bit the pupil on the face and seriously injured his right cheek. The father took his seriously injured son to the nearest hospital, where the bite injuries had to be stitched up. The dog's teeth had partially pierced the cheek next to the mouth, next to the nose and under the eye.