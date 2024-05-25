US pro Grayson Murray passes away at the age of 30!

Alcohol problems and depression

Murray had serious alcohol problems for many years and also suffered from depression. In 2021, he made his illness public on social media. The PGA Tour also explained: "We are a family, and when you lose a family member, you are never the same again. We mourn the loss of Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones. We contacted Grayson's parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation they asked us to proceed with tournament play. They insisted that this was what Grayson would have wanted."