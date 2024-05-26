Transfer-free footballers
These Carinthians are a real bargain!
Looking for a bargain on the soccer transfer market? The contracts of 14 Carinthian and two East Tyrolean professionals are coming to an end - they would be available on a free transfer. There are also players who have gained Bundesliga experience at Austria Klagenfurt and WAC. . .
Michi Sollbauer (34). 270 Bundesliga games, 54 at Barnsley, 33 at Dresden - but the defender was only second choice at Rapid in the end. "I'm in top shape and ready for something new. There are already clubs interested!"
Stefan Hierländer (33). The contract of the Sturm Graz captain may be coming to an end - but the Greifenburg midfielder will soon be given a contract extension.
Niki Veratschnig (21). The contract situation with the WAC talent is not entirely clear. After all, there is said to be a valid working paper for the 2024/25 season in the background - which interested Mainz now knows. A dispute.
Mike Novak (33). The WAC veteran has already announced the end of his professional career. Carinthian League leaders Treibach are in pole position.
Mario Leitgeb (35). Not a Carinthian, but a Styrian WAC legend. The midfielder wants to remain a professional.
Nico Wimmer (29). An Upper Austrian, but Austria Klagenfurt's defensive giant - where everything is open. "There's nothing new yet," Wimmer reports from his vacation.
Fabio Markelic (22). The midfielder from Feldkirchen never got a chance to play for Klagenfurt.
Nosa Iyobosa Edokpolor (27). Having grown up in St. Veit, the left-back now has 75 Bundesliga games under his belt. However, the Nigerian-born player has only made nine appearances for Altach.
Tobias Mandler (22). The Lienz-born left-back from Kapfenberg has already played 94 second division games and made seven assists this season.
Christoph Pichorner (24). The future of the Gmünd defender is also open. At Kapfenberg, he is a regular player and stand-in captain! "I want to stay professional, that's my goal," says Pichorner, who went through the entire WAC academy.
Florian Prohart (25). The midfielder from Klagenfurt (with 120 second division games) was a regular in Lafnitz' midfield. Now he is moving permanently. "His secret wish is of course to return to Carinthia. But there's nothing concrete yet," reveals his player manager Christian Krenn.
Benjamin Mulahalilovic (25). Horn's captain scored four times as a midfielder this year and also provided four assists. Contrary to some reports, however, he is not an issue at WAC and Austria Klagenfurt.
Joshua Steiger (23). Stripfing's East Tyrolean is set to extend his contract.
Timo Altersberger (23). Also a midfielder. The Spittaler is a regular in Stripfing - he will probably be extended!
Fabian Tauchhammer (22). The player from Treffner has been without a contract since 2023, once a substitute right-back (no appearances) at WAC.
Nico Grubor (23). The Klagenfurt native is a substitute goalkeeper at SW Bregenz.
Samuel Stückler (23). The all-rounder from Bad St. Leonhard will definitely leave the Sturm Amateurs.
Johann Lieber (20). Also from Klagenfurt, midfielder at Sturm II - his future is still open.
Kai Stratznig's contract with Vienna and Marcel Monsberger's with Amstetten havealready been extended - by one year each.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.