Miracle in the USA: “Brain-dead” boy (3) wakes up

At around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Levi Wright crashed his toy tractor into a river near the town of Milford in the US state of Utah. A rescuer pulled him out of the water and immediately initiated life-saving measures with the alerted first responders. The team spent almost an hour resuscitating Levi. Rescue workers immediately took the son of US rodeo star Spencer Wright to a Salt Lake City hospital. However, after several examinations, the doctors there declared him brain dead - his brain had allegedly been without oxygen for too long.