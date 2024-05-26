In Burgenland
New projects for PV offensive on track
Burgenland wants to be energy-independent by 2030. In order to achieve this goal, independent supply structures are required. Two new solar parks in Deutschkreutz and Pama will also contribute to this.
The energy transition in Burgenland is to be achieved through wind farms and photovoltaics (PV), storage innovation, hydrogen and energy communities. "In order to achieve price stability and security of supply, we are consistently working towards our goal of generating even more energy from renewable sources," explains Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ).
We are expanding green energy in order to become independent of the market. This will have an impact on prices, which will benefit the people of Burgenland.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ)
In this context, reference is also made to a warning from OMV this week, according to which there could be an interruption in the gas supply in the coming winter due to a delivery stop from Russia. "This shows that we are in the middle of an energy crisis and energy dependency," says Burgenland Energie CEO Stephan Sharma.
Two new parks in preparation
The answer to this should be independent supply structures in Burgenland. The next projects are already in preparation. Large PV parks are also to be built in Deutschkreutz and Pama. The ground-breaking ceremony for both plants is due to take place before the summer. The total output is expected to be 30 MWp.
In Wallern, the ground-breaking ceremony for one of the largest agricultural PV plants in Europe took place around a month ago. In future, potatoes and organic chickpeas are to be grown between the PV modules on almost 200 hectares. All the posts for the system are now in the ground. The next step is to install the trackers and the first PV modules.
