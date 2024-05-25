New company building
27-metre-high tower in the town center causes a stir
When looking at Garsten from a distance, the old monastery, which houses the prison, has always caught the eye in the past. Now, however, the 27-metre-high tower of a supplier to the BMW plants in Steyr dominates the townscape of Steyr's neighboring municipality.
A "block" is causing a lot of excitement in Garsten. However, Mayor Anton Silber (ÖVP) cannot understand the criticism of the new company building with its 27-metre high tower: "I find it interesting that the criticism only arose after the end of the construction phase. There were no objections beforehand. There was also a unanimous decision by the local council for the construction."
According to the mayor, all requirements were met to the letter. The issue of zoning was not up for debate, as the company building was erected in the company construction zone on the site of the former dairy.
40 new jobs
Silber speaks of a functional building, which will secure the municipality around €50,000 a year in municipal tax thanks to the 40 new jobs. There are also plans to erect a three- to four-storey building in front of the tower. This will then put its dimensions into perspective."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.