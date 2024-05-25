Vorteilswelt
New company building

27-metre-high tower in the town center causes a stir

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 10:00

When looking at Garsten from a distance, the old monastery, which houses the prison, has always caught the eye in the past. Now, however, the 27-metre-high tower of a supplier to the BMW plants in Steyr dominates the townscape of Steyr's neighboring municipality.

comment0 Kommentare

A "block" is causing a lot of excitement in Garsten. However, Mayor Anton Silber (ÖVP) cannot understand the criticism of the new company building with its 27-metre high tower: "I find it interesting that the criticism only arose after the end of the construction phase. There were no objections beforehand. There was also a unanimous decision by the local council for the construction."

This is what Garsten looks like from afar. (Bild: Hütmeyer)
This is what Garsten looks like from afar.
(Bild: Hütmeyer)

According to the mayor, all requirements were met to the letter. The issue of zoning was not up for debate, as the company building was erected in the company construction zone on the site of the former dairy.

40 new jobs
Silber speaks of a functional building, which will secure the municipality around €50,000 a year in municipal tax thanks to the 40 new jobs. There are also plans to erect a three- to four-storey building in front of the tower. This will then put its dimensions into perspective."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
