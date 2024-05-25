Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Charge in Klagenfurt

Attacked by a drunk during clean-up work

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 09:21

It was the first after-work market of this year that took place in Klagenfurt on Friday - and unfortunately it ended with a bitter aftertaste for a few employees. They were mobbed by a drunk and attacked with glass bottles during the clean-up.

comment0 Kommentare

Late on Friday evening, a 25-year-old from the St. Veit district was working with several colleagues to clean up the Benediktinermarkt in Klagenfurt after the previous after-work market. "During this time, he was verbally provoked and insulted by an unknown man of foreign origin who spoke broken German," the police said.

The 25-year-old ignored the hostility and continued his work. The stranger then hit him on the head with a glass bottle, knocking him to the ground. The perpetrator then fled.

Woman also attacked with glass bottle
"Around five minutes later, the suspect came back again and, according to witnesses on the scene, again sought a confrontation. He became irascible again, insulted the people present in a southern accent and threw a glass bottle at a 19-year-old female colleague of the victim, injuring the Klagenfurt woman on her right leg," said an officer. The attacker then fled again on foot in the direction of the city center.

In the course of an immediate manhunt, the fugitive was stopped a short time later by a police patrol and provisionally arrested. A breathalyzer test revealed that he was moderately intoxicated. The 29-year-old, a Moroccan living in Klagenfurt, did not confess. He was reported to the police.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuela Karner
Manuela Karner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf