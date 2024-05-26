Special anniversary
Markus is the youngest of already 60,000 babies
A new citizen of the world is celebrating a special anniversary at Amstetten Hospital. Markus is the 60,000th baby to have been born in the maternity ward there. The hospital in St. Pölten also had reason to celebrate.
Every birth is something very special. But the one on Monday at 10.25 pm at the hospital in Amstetten was even more special. Because little Markus is not only the third offspring for the Stöckler family, but also the youngest of 60,000 babies to have been born in the hospital's maternity ward.
From mother-child pass to "rooming-in"
The maternity department in Amstetten has been in existence for 56 years, having previously been taken over by the surgical department. A time in which much has developed: From the introduction of the mother-child pass to the establishment of "rooming-in", whereby the newborn spends most of the time with the mother. "We try to create a family environment in which families and their babies feel comfortable," emphasizes head midwife Petra Riesenhuber.
The number of births continues to rise rapidly. This year, 319 babies have already been welcomed. And it is likely to rise even faster: Due to the closure of the maternity ward in Waidhofen an der Ybbs, many will move to Amstetten.
Not only mom Nikolett Nagy was happy about the first birth in the recently opened House D of the St. Pölten University Hospital, but also the entire team of the ward. Little Dominik saw the light of day on Wednesday at 7.31 pm - and at 50 centimeters and 3540 grams, he made a statistical precision landing.
"Mother and son are doing well. Together with the Clinical Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, the little ones are supported here at the start of their lives," says the hospital management.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.