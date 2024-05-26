Markus is the youngest of already 60,000 babies

From mother-child pass to "rooming-in"

The maternity department in Amstetten has been in existence for 56 years, having previously been taken over by the surgical department. A time in which much has developed: From the introduction of the mother-child pass to the establishment of "rooming-in", whereby the newborn spends most of the time with the mother. "We try to create a family environment in which families and their babies feel comfortable," emphasizes head midwife Petra Riesenhuber.