Special anniversary

Markus is the youngest of already 60,000 babies

Nachrichten
26.05.2024 11:00

A new citizen of the world is celebrating a special anniversary at Amstetten Hospital. Markus is the 60,000th baby to have been born in the maternity ward there. The hospital in St. Pölten also had reason to celebrate.

Every birth is something very special. But the one on Monday at 10.25 pm at the hospital in Amstetten was even more special. Because little Markus is not only the third offspring for the Stöckler family, but also the youngest of 60,000 babies to have been born in the hospital's maternity ward.

From mother-child pass to "rooming-in"
The maternity department in Amstetten has been in existence for 56 years, having previously been taken over by the surgical department. A time in which much has developed: From the introduction of the mother-child pass to the establishment of "rooming-in", whereby the newborn spends most of the time with the mother. "We try to create a family environment in which families and their babies feel comfortable," emphasizes head midwife Petra Riesenhuber.

The number of births continues to rise rapidly. This year, 319 babies have already been welcomed. And it is likely to rise even faster: Due to the closure of the maternity ward in Waidhofen an der Ybbs, many will move to Amstetten.

Premiere in St. Pölten
Dominik „eröffnete“ neue Geburtenstation

Not only mom Nikolett Nagy was happy about the first birth in the recently opened House D of the St. Pölten University Hospital, but also the entire team of the ward. Little Dominik saw the light of day on Wednesday at 7.31 pm - and at 50 centimeters and 3540 grams, he made a statistical precision landing.

Dominik with his mother Nikolett, midwife Karoline Emsenhuber (left) and ward manager Inge Leniere. (Bild: LGA/Philipp Monihart)
Dominik with his mother Nikolett, midwife Karoline Emsenhuber (left) and ward manager Inge Leniere.
(Bild: LGA/Philipp Monihart)

"Mother and son are doing well. Together with the Clinical Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, the little ones are supported here at the start of their lives," says the hospital management.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
