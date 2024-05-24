Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Transformers" look

Very bizarre! Lady Gaga wore car part at premiere

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 12:12

As we all know, taste is debatable. But the outfit Lady Gaga wore on Thursday at the premiere of her HBO concert film "Gaga Chromatica Ball" was pretty bizarre. True to the motto: "Transformers meet fashion", the singer wore a car part outfit.

comment0 Kommentare

Admittedly, Lady Gaga has long been known for her quirky appearances. She once walked the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in the legendary meat dress or was carried to the Grammy Awards in an alien egg.

"I am not a mechanic"
On Thursday, the 38-year-old, who has increasingly focused on glamorous appearances in recent years, surprised everyone with a very bizarre look from the Selva brand at the premiere of her concert film. Over a white dress, the Oscar winner had strapped on a piece that looked like a piece of a car body.

She revealed on Instagram: "On the red carpet, I told them it was a car part. They asked what part it was and I said I don't know, I'm not a mechanic."

Gaga loves her outfit
Gaga also told "Access Hollywood" on the red carpet that she didn't know how heavy her outfit actually was. "I didn't weigh it before I put it on, but I really love it," she smiled. "It's super industrial and interesting."

The singer paired her white "Transformers" outfit with black hair with very short bangs and bleached eyebrows. Orange eyeshadow and red lipstick rounded off the futuristic look.

Later, Lady Gaga slipped into another outfit, this time all black, consisting of a lace jacket with hood, dress and eye mask.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf