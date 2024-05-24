"Transformers" look
Very bizarre! Lady Gaga wore car part at premiere
As we all know, taste is debatable. But the outfit Lady Gaga wore on Thursday at the premiere of her HBO concert film "Gaga Chromatica Ball" was pretty bizarre. True to the motto: "Transformers meet fashion", the singer wore a car part outfit.
Admittedly, Lady Gaga has long been known for her quirky appearances. She once walked the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in the legendary meat dress or was carried to the Grammy Awards in an alien egg.
"I am not a mechanic"
On Thursday, the 38-year-old, who has increasingly focused on glamorous appearances in recent years, surprised everyone with a very bizarre look from the Selva brand at the premiere of her concert film. Over a white dress, the Oscar winner had strapped on a piece that looked like a piece of a car body.
She revealed on Instagram: "On the red carpet, I told them it was a car part. They asked what part it was and I said I don't know, I'm not a mechanic."
Gaga loves her outfit
Gaga also told "Access Hollywood" on the red carpet that she didn't know how heavy her outfit actually was. "I didn't weigh it before I put it on, but I really love it," she smiled. "It's super industrial and interesting."
The singer paired her white "Transformers" outfit with black hair with very short bangs and bleached eyebrows. Orange eyeshadow and red lipstick rounded off the futuristic look.
Later, Lady Gaga slipped into another outfit, this time all black, consisting of a lace jacket with hood, dress and eye mask.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.