“But when a beautiful woman walks past you …”

Tip against Inter

Gasperini was also unable to resist a little dig at Serie A champions Inter Milan. "In my opinion, winning like this - without any debt - is still the best way to triumph. We are a club that always keeps its accounts in balance. Usually, those who win titles in Europe and especially in Italy - as we have seen in the last few days - have difficulty maintaining costs," said the Italian, referring to the "Nerazzurri" and their new owners, the US investment company Oaktree.