Scandal over Gasperini:

“But when a beautiful woman walks past you …”

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 11:45

After winning the Europa League with Atalanta Bergamo with a brilliant 3:0 victory against Bayer Leverkusen, Gian Piero Gasperini was asked about his plans for the future. The coach caused a scandal with an awkward statement ...

He could not yet say for sure whether he would stay with Atalanta or leave the club. "I have to talk to the president, but first let's celebrate. If you had to find a perfect moment to leave, this would be it - as a winner. I say it's like having a wife and children, you're happy, but when a beautiful woman walks past you...", the 66-year-old made a sexist misstep.

Tip against Inter
Gasperini was also unable to resist a little dig at Serie A champions Inter Milan. "In my opinion, winning like this - without any debt - is still the best way to triumph. We are a club that always keeps its accounts in balance. Usually, those who win titles in Europe and especially in Italy - as we have seen in the last few days - have difficulty maintaining costs," said the Italian, referring to the "Nerazzurri" and their new owners, the US investment company Oaktree.

Gasperini has undoubtedly achieved great things with Atalanta this year, but he will have to work on his statements in interviews if he wants to avoid conflicts ...

