Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"No other choice"

Cannes director Rassulof fled from Iran

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 11:39

Director Mohammed Rassulof has given an insight into his recent escape from his home country of Iran. "I had no other choice," the filmmaker told the magazine "Screen International".

comment0 Kommentare

The premiere of Rassulof's new film "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" is planned for Friday in Cannes. Rassulof is expected to be present. The director was sentenced to several years in prison in Iran and left the country without permission a few days ago.

Learned about prison sentence during undercover filming
Rassulof said that he was in the middle of undercover filming for "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" when he found out about the sentence. He appealed and was able to complete the film during this time. After the end of filming, the court of appeal confirmed the sentence.

Rassulof had two hours to escape
"I knew then that I would have very little time before they would actually come and arrest me," said Rassulof.

"So I had two hours to decide whether I would stay and possibly go to jail or flee, and that's what I did. In those two hours, I decided to leave all my electronic devices at home and let them take me to a safe place before I crossed the border and left the country."

Rassulof is considered an extremely critical filmmaker in the country. Despite being banned from his profession for many years, he managed to make films again and again. He has previously been imprisoned in Iran.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf