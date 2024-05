Lost hikers called for “air support”

Rescue by rope necessary

After realizing their mistake, they climbed back down into the valley without a path and got into such exposed terrain that they finally made an emergency call. The Hinterstoder Mountain Rescue Service and the Alpine Police immediately made their way to the scene. At the same time, the police helicopter was requested. In the end, the two hikers were freed from their predicament by the air police crew using a rope rescue and flown safely down into the valley.