City as a pioneer
St. Pölten offers free access to sports equipment
Any sport, anytime, anywhere! This is the grand vision of the company "Sportogo", which sees itself as the digital rental platform for sports equipment. St. Pölten jumped on the bandwagon and offers its citizens free access to a wide range of sports equipment. Mayor Matthias Stadler is delighted.
From table tennis bats to all kinds of balls, e-bikes and sailing boats, Sportogo offers digital rental of sports equipment right where the sport takes place, around the clock. This gives people of all ages easy access to sport and exercise. The automated rental stations are easily integrated into existing sports areas or public spaces. They also demonstrably make the existing infrastructure more attractive in the long term.
This sporting use of existing infrastructure also plays a central role in St. Pölten's strategic orientation. "We want to put our goal of being the "Fittest City" into action and are delighted that every St. Pölten resident can now borrow and use sports equipment free of charge at four different locations," says Mayor Matthias Stadler.
With an app to the equipment
At the locations of Ratzersdorfer See, Hammerpark, the new sports facility in Sturm19-Park and near the disc golf course at Traisendamm, anyone who enjoys outdoor sports can now use the Sportogo app to rent and use over 30 different types of sports equipment free of charge all year round.
