Upper Austria is working on a new health portal

Ischl and Schärding to get an MR device

The official decision to program this system was made yesterday, Wednesday, at the meeting of the Upper Austrian Health Platform. There was also agreement that the hospitals in Schärding and Bad Ischl should each be equipped with an MR machine. The federal government has the final decision on this. SPÖ health spokesman Peter Binder welcomes the improvements, but describes them as long "overdue".