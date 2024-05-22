Animal rights activists alarmed
Are authorities illegally shooting birds?
Conservationists regularly draw attention to the sharp decline in native bird species. However, the animals cannot expect any help from the authorities, as even protected species are allowed to be shot by decree. But bird lovers are now collecting money to take allegedly unlawful decisions to court.
According to the bird protection organization "Bird Life", the domestic bird population in Austria has declined by around 40 percent on average over the last 20 years. Habitats are becoming smaller and there is less food in the form of insects - these are the main reasons why the daily bird concert outside our windows is getting quieter and quieter.
And yet even strictly protected bird species can still be shot if the relevant district authorities issue a corresponding decision. However, arbitrariness and illegality could be at play here, as "Tierschutz Austria" points out in a press release.
Official veterinarian is appalled
"As a former official veterinarian, I can hardly believe my eyes when I read these decisions. It's unbelievable how compliant the authorities are here, acting at the drop of a hat and willing to break the law," veterinarian Rudolf Winkelmayer confirms in the organization's press release. He thus supports the referendum "For a federal hunting law" and hopes that the public will become aware of his concern: "We must not leave our birdlife unprotected to the arbitrariness of the authorities."
30 euros per objection
The supporters of the petition for a referendum want to fight against the allegedly illegal shooting by lodging an appeal with the court, but this costs time and money - 30 euros per appeal! A crowdfunding campaign is now being launched to raise money to bring as many of these cases to court as possible.
Why this is important is described in the press release using two examples. In Salzburg, for example, the district hunting masters - on the basis of the "Bird Shooting Plan Ordinance" issued by Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek - issued notices to kill almost 5,000 birds.
Action to protect the birds
- Each appeal costs 30 euros. With the help of a crowdfunding campaign, 18 decisions have been appealed so far.
- These account for a third of the birds shot in Salzburg (1086 crows, 231 magpies, 212 jays, 40 grey herons, 63 cormorants)!
- You can support the campaign here
The referendum "For a federal hunting law" is currently soliciting declarations of support
Killing for no reason?
However, according to the animal rights activists, none of these notices state a reason why these birds should be killed. However, the Administrative Procedure Act requires that notices be justified, and even the planning ordinance explicitly requires this and makes it clear that "only in actually necessary cases may the hunting option be used". A statement from the Salzburg state government requested by the "Krone" had not been received by the editorial deadline.
An example from Upper Austria also raises questions at "Tierschutz Austria": Here, around 3,000 wood pigeons are shot down by order every year during the breeding season. This means that their chicks starve to death in the nests. Ostensibly, this is to protect soybean crops.
According to the NGO's press release, figures from the responsible Chamber of Agriculture show that there is apparently no such connection: from 2021 to 2022, the damage caused by pigeons eating soybeans was reduced by an incredible 95 percent as a result of the shootings. In 2021 (and the years before), the same number of wood pigeons were killed during the breeding season as in 2022 ...
Wood pigeon must lose its feathers
The animal rights activists accuse the district authorities of inventing "facts" as they see fit: Depending on when the shootings are desired, the soybean sowing is supposed to take place in early March in one notice and in mid-May in the other. Notices are also to be issued retroactively for several weeks, are valid for up to six months (leaving only February as a closed season for the wood pigeon) and then for several years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.