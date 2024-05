Vienna champion dies shortly after his 40th birthday

Career end planned

Klinger made his debut in 2004 and also entered the ring in the USA with TNA Wrestling during the course of his career, where he fought against future WWE star Samoa Joe, for example. At the beginning of June, Klinger wanted to compete once more at Prater Catchen before ending his career. Unfortunately, this will not happen, as the German died at the age of 40. The cause of death is not publicly known.